(Eagle News)–The Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 8, confirmed that a fourth Filipino in Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said the Filipino is in a Hong Kong quarantine facility for treatment despite being asymptomatic.

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs said three Filipinos in Hong Kong were confirmed to have COVID-19.

Two of them have recovered while the third was asymptomatic and healthy.