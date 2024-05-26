Four provinces under Signal No. 2 as TS “Aghon” maintains its strength

(Eagle News)–Four Luzon provinces are now under Signal No. 2 as “Aghon” maintained its strength while over Dolores, Quezon.

The following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with “Aghon” moving northwestward at 15 kph:

the northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Mauban, Real, General Nakar, Infanta, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands;

Laguna;

the eastern portion of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay);

and the eastern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, San Pascual, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo).

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

the southeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue);

the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan);

the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda);

the eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen);

Aurora;

the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat);

Bulacan;

Metro Manila;

the rest of Quezon;

the rest of Rizal;

Cavite;

the rest of Batangas;

the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong, Roxas);

Marinduque;

Romblon;

Camarines Norte;

Camarines Sur;

the northern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Polangui, Malinao, Libon, Oas, City of Ligao); and

Burias Island

Tropical Storm “Aghon” is so far packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 110 kph.

In the next 12 hours, it is expected to move across the landmass of mainland Calabarzon and Polillo Islands, and is forecast to be over the waters east of Quezon or Aurora by evening or early tomorrow morning.

“Aghon” reaching the typhoon category within the Philippine Area of Responsibility is still a possibility, although PAGASA said it will likely occur far from the landmass.

“Aghon” may exit PAR on Wednesday.