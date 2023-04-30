Four people missing after dive yacht sinks off Tubbataha, Palawan

(Eagle News)–Four people remain missing after a dive yacht sank off Tubbataha on Sunday, April 30.

The Philippine Coast Guard said its Command Center received information from the Coast Guard District Palawan at 6:49 a.m. about M/Y Dream Keeper’s sinking.

Search and rescue (SAR) operations have been launched, with the Coast Guard Substation Tubbataha and BRP Melchora Aquino taking part.

The PCG said the dive yacht left San Remegio, Cebu City on April 27.

It arrived at Tubbataha Reef at 10 p.m. on April 29.