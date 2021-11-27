Four newly-promoted PCG commodores take oath before Tugade

(Eagle News)–Four Philippine Coast Guard officials took their oath on Saturday, Nov. 27, following their promotion as commodores.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade led the oath-taking of the following in the PCG headquarters in Manila.

– CG Captain Ramon S. Lopez, now the deputy commander of the Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command

-CG Captain Joeven L. Fabul, commander of the Coast Guard Finance Service

-CG Captain Edgar Ybañez, district commander of the PCG-Western Visayas

– CG Capt. Mitzie Silva Campo, deputy chief of the Coast Guard staff for Maritime Security Services.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the promotion of the four PCG officials on Oct. 15.

The rank of commodore is the counterpart of brigadier general (with one star) in the Army, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Marine Corps.