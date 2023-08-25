Four areas under Signal No. 1 as “Goring” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News)–Four areas are under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm “Goring” slightly intensified and continued to move slowly on Friday, Aug. 25.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone wind signal is hoisted over Batanes, the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Islands, Camiguin Islands), the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca), and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, and Palanan).

“Goring” is so far located 220 kilometers east southeast of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and with a gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It is moving southwestward slowly.

PAGASA said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan are expected to have accumulated rainfall of 50 to 100 mm.

The southwest monsoon will also be enhanced by “Goring,” so occasional rains are expected over the western portions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon beginning Saturday, Aug. 26, and over the western portion of Visayas beginning Sunday, Aug. 27.

“Goring” is forecast to move south southwestward or southward over the waters east of Northern Luzon until tomorrow afternoon, then turn southeastward for the rest of tomorrow through Sunday afternoon.