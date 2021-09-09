Four areas in Luzon under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon “Kiko” crosses PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — Four areas in Luzon are under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon “Kiko” continues to move over the Philippine Sea east of Aurora.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northeastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela), and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan) are still under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with “Kiko” located based km east of Baler, Aurora.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 240 kph.

Beginning tomorrow afternoon, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains due to the typhoon may be experienced over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, and northern Isabela.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may be experienced over the rest of Isabela.

PAGASA said the typhoon is forecast to pass very close to northeastern Cagayan and cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands and Batanes between tomorrow afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

The possibility of landfall over the northeastern portion of Cagayan has not been ruled out.

According to the weather bureau, the typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday afternoon and will move north northeastward towards East China Sea.