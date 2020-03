(Eagle News)–A former dean of the University of the Philippines’ Asian Center has passed away due to severe pneumonia caused by the coronavirus disease 2019.

In an advisory, UP Diliman said Dr. Aileen S.P. Baviera, one of the country’s foremost sinologists, died in the San Lazaro hospital at 3:55 a.m. today.

No other details were available.

The Philippines has recorded over 200 COVID-19 cases.