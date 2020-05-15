Former Senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta passes away

(Eagle News)–Former Senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta has passed away.

Malabon Mayor Antolin Oreta, her son, made the confirmation in a Facebook post.

He said his mother passed away at 10:48 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.

The cause of death was not cited.

The mayor described his mother as a “public servant who devoted her life to the country and her adopted hometown of Malabon.”

“She was a loving grandmother, mother, and wife and a friend to those whose lives she touched,” he said.

Before being elected to the Senate in 1998, she represented the Malabon-Navotas district at the House of Representatives from 1987 to 1998.