Former Senator Heherson Alvarez, who tested positive for COVID-19, passes away

(Eagle News) — Former Senator Heherson Alvarez has passed away.

PDP-Laban Executive Director Ron Munsayac did not say the cause of death but Alvarez was reported to have contracted COVID-19.

The Department of Agriculture which Alvarez headed had said Alvarez’s wife had also contracted the virus and were “in critical condition in a hospital in Manila..”

“Sen. Sonny, I will miss our impromptu meetings over coffee and lengthy phone calls where we will discuss our plans of strengthening the party and ingenious ideas to help,” Munsayac said.

Alvarez served in the Senate from 1987 to 1998.

He served as chair of the Senate committee on environment.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 6000 COVID-19 cases.