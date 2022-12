(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has chosen Dante Osorio Tiñga as the chair of the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Tiñga, a former Supreme Court associate justice, took his oath of office before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin in Malacañang.

Tiñga served as associate justice in the Supreme Court under then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s administration.

He also served as dean of the University of the East College of Law.