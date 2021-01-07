Former Rep. Reynaldo Umali passes away at 63

(Eagle News) — Former Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali has passed away.

He was 63 years old.

In a radio interview, incumbent Oriental Mindoro Rep. Alfonso Umali said the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

He said his brother had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in December last year, and in the same month, was diagnosed with Stage 3 liver cancer.

He said the liver cancer worsened to Stage 4.

He said his brother had been in the intensive care unit since December 21.

“Around December 26 na-intubate na. Tapos dire-diretso,” he said.

On Wednesday, he said bacteria were found on his brother’s liver.

On Thursday morning, his blood pressure went down before the cardiac arrest, he said.

The former congressman served in the House of Representatives from 2010 to 2019.