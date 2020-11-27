Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo appointed as presidential adviser on Clark projects

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as Presidential Adviser on Clark Programs and Projects.

The former President will receive an annual salary of P1.

In a statement, Arroyo vowed to transform Clark into “Asia’s economic powerhouse in the 2020s.”

She noted that “in this time of pandemic and the worst global recession in nearly a century, the rapid harnessing of the Clark-Subic service logistics corridor for jobs, investment and inclusive development is indispensable for national recovery.”

“This is an immense undertaking that was one of my priority thrusts during my presidency, and I am grateful to President Rodrigo Duterte for his trust in empowering me to provide advice on this economy-boosting initiative once more,” she said.