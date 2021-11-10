Former PNP spokesperson Dionardo Carlos is PHL’s next police chief

(Eagle News) — Former Philippine National Police Spokesperson Dionardo Carlos is the next PNP chief.

Carlos will replace Police General Guillermo Eleazar, who will retire on November 13 after reaching the mandatory age of retirement.

“We are confident that General Carlos will continue making the PNP a professional, capable and reform-oriented organization that we envision it to be,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“We wish General Carlos all the best as the new PNP Chief,” he added.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier said it had submitted five names to President Rodrigo Duterte for the top PNP post.

The DILG, however, did not disclose those five names.