Former PCGG chair Sabio arrested: NBI

(Eagle News)–Former Presidential Commission on Good Government chair Camilo Sabio has been arrested.

The National Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, June 7, said Sabio was nabbed in his residence in Quezon City last Friday, June 5, by virtue of a bench warrant of arrest issued by the Fourth Division of the Sandiganbayan, where he was charged with graft.

“The Warrant orders the law enforcement agency to ‘Arrest the person of Camilo L. Sabio…. and bring him before this Court to be dealt with as the law and Rules of Court direct,'” the NBI said.

The Sandiganbayan’s special Fourth Division earlier found Sabio guilty of graft in November 2019 after the court said he tried to persuade his brother, then the acting chair of a Court of Appeals division, in a case that involved the Government Service Insurance System.

After the booking procedures at the NBI head office, Sabio was brought to the Sandiganbayan in the afternoon of the same day, the NBI said.

The anti-graft court, however, was temporarily closed because of a scheduled sanitation of the area due to COVID19.

The NBI said Sabio was returned to the NBI detention center and will be presented before the Sandiganbayan on Monday.