Former Ozamiz City Councilor Ardot Parojinog found dead in detention cell; PNP orders probe

(Eagle News) — Former Ozamiz City councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog was found dead inside the city police’s detention facility on Friday, Sept. 4, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP spokesperson Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, Parojinog, who is facing drug-related charges, was found dead at 6 a.m., on the same day he was supposed to attend a court hearing.

“No violence was noted,” Banac said.

Banac said PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has ordered an investigation.

He said Cascolan has also ordered Brig. Gen. Rolando Anduyan, Police Regional Office 10 chief, to place the Ozamiz City police chief and night duty personnel under restrictive custody.

He also ordered a probe of the PNP Custodial Center security team under PLtCol Jiger Noceda.

Parojinog is the brother of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., who was killed along with several others in a police raid of the family’s properties in 2017, the same year President Rodrigo Duterte announced the inclusion of the then-mayor in his narco-list.

Authorities said illegal drugs and several high-powered firearms were seized from the property.

President Duterte announced a P5-million reward for the capture of the then-councilor, who was also linked to the illegal drug trade.

In July 2018, he was deported by Taiwan to the Philippines.