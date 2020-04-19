Former NEDA chief Pernia says his push for resumption of infra works made him “dissonant voice”

(Eagle News)–Former National Economic Development Authority chief Ernesto Pernia said his view more economic activity should resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic made him a “dissonant” voice in the Cabinet.

Pernia made the revelation in an interview over CNN Philippines, days after he resigned as NEDA chief.

According to Pernia, he was among those who pushed for the resumption of infrastructure projects but this was not approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Pernia said based on his training in economics, “in a market economy like ours, the private sector is the engine for economic growth while the government provides the kind of policy environment that encourages the private sector to thrive.”

“Well, I wanted to stay on and continue the fight against COVID-19 but when the orchestra is not well-orchestrated then you have a problem,” he said.

“Since I seem to be a dissonant voice among others, I though I should just quit,” he added.

He did not say, however, with whom he had his differences.

Pernia announced his resignation on Friday, due to partly personal and partly differences with Cabinet members.

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Karl Chua as temporary NEDA chief.