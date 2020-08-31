Former NBI director Gierran is new PhilHealth chief

(Eagle News)–Former National Bureau of Investigation director Dante Gierran is the new PhilHealth chief.

Gierran replaces Ricardo Morales, who resigned from the post last week due to his medical condition.

Morales was diagnosed with lymphoma and is undergoing therapy.

His resignation came after President Rodrigo Duterte said it would be best for him to quit amid the crucial times PhilHealth was facing.

Several government agencies are probing the allegations of corruption in the state insurer.

The allegations were made by Thorrsson Montes Keith who was PhilHealth’s antifraud officer who resigned in July.