(Eagle News)–Former Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño has passed away.

His daughter Liza made the announcement on Facebook.

She said her father died at 2:15 a.m. on August 8 surrounded by his family.

In July, Liza announced her father had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer the year before.

Diño served as DILG undersecretary under then-President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

He was also the chair of the Violence Against Crime and Corruption.