Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Yasay passes away

(Eagle News) — Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. has passed away.

His wife, Cecile, confirmed the news he had died at 7:26 a.m. due to pneumonia “caused by the recurrence of his cancer, not COVID.”

Yasay was 73 years old.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in a Tweet hailed Yasay, who had recommended him to a post in the United Nations, as someone who “hurt no one and helped everyone he could.”

“He did what many fighting tyranny had to: shield themselves with US law,”he said.