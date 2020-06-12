Featured News, National

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Yasay passes away

Perfecto Yasay Jr., then the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, addresses the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 24, 2016. / AFP / Kena Betancur/

(Eagle News) — Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. has passed away.

His wife, Cecile, confirmed the news he had died at 7:26 a.m. due to pneumonia “caused by the recurrence of his cancer, not COVID.”

Yasay was 73 years old.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in a Tweet hailed Yasay, who had recommended him to a post in the United Nations, as someone who “hurt no one and helped everyone he could.”

“He did what many fighting tyranny had to: shield themselves with US law,”he said.

