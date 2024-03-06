Former First Lady Imelda Marcos ‘in good spirits’ and ‘resting well’: PBBM

(Eagle News)–Former First Lady Imelda Marcos has “no difficulty breathing” and is “resting well.”

This is according to President Bongbong Marcos, who gave an update on his 94-year-old mother’s condition after she was hospitalized for pneumonia.

According to the chief executive, based on information from his mother’s doctors, while she “is suffering from slight pneumonia and is running a fever,” she has been “put on a course of antibiotics and the doctors are confident that this will relieve her fever.”

He said his mother is also “in good spirits.”

“I thank the Filipino public for their concern and prayers,” he said.