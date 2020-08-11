Former Comelec chair Brillantes passes away

(Eagle News) — Former Commission on Elections chair Sixto Brillantes Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The Comelec said Brillantes died a little past 11 a.m.

The poll body, however, did not cite a cause of death, saying it would issue an official statement soon.

In July, lawyer Emil Marañon, Brillantes’ former chief of staff at Comelec, said his former boss had contracted COVID-19.

He was reportedly intubated at the Medical Center Manila at that time.

Brillantes was head of the poll body from January 2011 to February 2015.