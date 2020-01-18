Former child actor Jiro Manio nabbed in Marikina

(Eagle News)–Former child actor Jiro Manio was arrested in Marikina on Friday night.

The police said Manio had been arrested for stabbing one Zeus Doctolero earlier.

Manio has reportedly said it was Doctolero who hit him first.

Manio received accolades for his role in the movie Magnifico in 2004.

He has, however, reportedly been in and out of rehab since.

In 2015, he was seen loitering at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for days, surviving only with the help of kind citizens who offered him food.

Actress Ai-Ai Delas Alas subsequently had Manio check in at a rehab facility.