Allowed foreign nationals may again enter PHL starting May 1

Ban on those coming from India or those with travel history to India, though, still in effect

(Eagle News) — Foreign nationals allowed to enter the Philippines in previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases prior to the travel ban on foreign nationals imposed in March will again be allowed entry starting May 1.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday, April 30, said, however, that those coming from India or those with a travel history to India will still not be allowed to enter the country.

The foreign nationals allowed to enter the Philippines in previous IATF resolutions were:

diplomats and members of international organizations, and their dependents provided they hold a valid 9(e) visa or 47(a)(2) visa, as the case may be, at the time of entry

foreign nationals involved in medical repatriation duly endorsed by Department of Foreign Affairs – Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration provided they have a valid visa at the time of entry;

foreign seafarers under the “Green Lanes” program for crew change provided that they hold a 9(c) crew list visa at the time of entry;

foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens travelling with them provided they have valid visas at the time of entry;

foreign nationals with valid entry exemption documents duly issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs before March 22; and

emergency, humanitarian, and other analogous cases approved by the Chairperson of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 or his duly authorized representative, provided the foreign nationals have valid visas at the time of entry.

Roque said to be allowed to enter, they should also have the following:

a valid and existing visa, except for those under Balikbayan Program

pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility

They should also be subject to COVID-19 testing on the sixth day of arrival and are subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and the date of entry.

The government has said only 1,500 are allowed entry each day.

“All these are without prejudice to immigrations, rules, and regulations. The Commissioner of Immigration shall have the exclusive prerogative to decide on the waiver or recall of exclusion orders of foreign nationals, subject to regular reporting to the IATF Secretariat,” Roque said.

The government had imposed the travel ban on foreign nationals on March 22, in a bid to arrest the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

The ban was later extended until the end of April.

The ban on travelers from India and those with a travel history to that country took effect on April 29.

It came after reports a COVID-19 variant, said to be a “double-mutant” one, was responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases in that country.

The ban on travelers from India and those with a travel history to that country is expected to end on May 14.