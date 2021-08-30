For their bravery, indomitable spirit, President Duterte hails COVID-19 frontliners in National Heroes’ Day message

They’re our “new breed of heroes,” President Duterte says

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte hailed COVID-19 frontliners in his National Heroes’ Day message, noting their bravery in leading the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President noted the “indomitable spirit of these nameless health workers, uniformed personnel, government employees, and frontliners in essential industries” who have been at the forefront these past two years, calling them a “new breed of heroes who readily answered the call to fight in a war against one of the greatest threats to our way of life.”

“Their names will not be etched on any edifice, statues will not be erected in their honor, banknotes will not be graced by their portraits, and their individual exploits will not be immortalized on the pages of history books. Yet, for selflessly risking their lives to ensure the survival of our society, I can confidently say that they have more than earned their rightful place in the pedestal of heroes,” the President said.

In his message, the President urged the public “to consecrate this day not just as a memorial to their extraordinary heroism but as an enduring testament to our inherent capacity to rise above self-interest to fight for a cause far greater than our own.”

“Mabuhay ang mga bayaning Pilipino!” he said.