Following suspension of VFA abrogation, DFA chief Locsin says PHL looks forward to “continuing strong military partnership” with US, reaching out to regional allies

(Eagle News)–Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Wednesday, June 3, said the country looks forward to “continuing our strong military partnership with the United States even as we continue to reach out to our regional allies in building a common defense towards enduring stability and peace and continuing economic progress and prosperity in our part in the world.”

The Foreign Affairs chief made the statement following the suspension of the agreement that governs the conduct of American soldiers participating in military exercises in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered the VFA, which had been signed in 1998, be abrogated early this year, in February, following the cancellation of Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s US visa allegedly for his role in the Philippines’ drug war.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had said the US visa cancellation was a “direct affront” to President Duterte as “architect” of the Philippines’ drug campaign that has the support of majority of Filipinos.

Under the VFA, it “shall remain in force until the expiration of 180 days from the date on which either party gives the other party notice in writing that it desires to terminate the agreement.”

A diplomatic note sent to the US Embassy said the suspension of the termination of the VFA for at least six months was in light of “political and other developments in the region.”

“Let me assure you that this action alarms no countries in Asia and the rest of the world. On the contrary it greatly reassures everyone,” the DFA chief said.

As to why President Duterte, who was initially adamant about the termination of the agreement appeared to have changed his mind, the DFA secretary had this to say: “A man who does not change his mind cannot change anything. He ran on the slogan ‘change is coming.’ But in the vast and swiftly changing circumstances of the world, the time of pandemic and heightened super power tensions, a world leader must be quick in mind and fast on his feet for the safety of our nation and the peace of the world.”

“Everyone now is free to speculate about what is clear and true on its face. But the reckless and bad intention may undo, though I doubt they have the credibility the good that we all, women and men of peace and goodwill, seek,” he added.