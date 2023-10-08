Following rocket attacks vs Israel, PHL embassy closes “until further notice”

Written by Kaye Fe on

More in Featured News:

Israeli security forces gather in front of a building in Tel Aviv, after it was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack against Israel on October 7, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and sending fighters to kill or abduct people as Israel retaliated with devastating air strikes. (Photo by Jack Guez / AFP)

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Embassy in Israel has announced it would be closed beginning October 8 “until further notice.”

The embassy issued the notice following what some media have said was Hamas’ biggest attack on Israel in years.

Over 20 people were killed by gunmen who entered Israeli towns and rockets were  fired from the Gaza strip.

Israel has retaliated with airstrikes.

“For emergencies, please contact the Embassy’s emergency number, +972-54-4661188,” the embassy said.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the embassy urged Overseas Filipino Workers living near the Gaza Strip and south Israel to follow the safety guidelines issued by the Home Front Command.

“Mahalaga sa Embahada ang inyong kaligtasan at kapakanan. Mag-ingat po tayong lahat,” the embassy said.

 