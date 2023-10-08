Following rocket attacks vs Israel, PHL embassy closes “until further notice”

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Embassy in Israel has announced it would be closed beginning October 8 “until further notice.”

The embassy issued the notice following what some media have said was Hamas’ biggest attack on Israel in years.

Over 20 people were killed by gunmen who entered Israeli towns and rockets were fired from the Gaza strip.

Israel has retaliated with airstrikes.

“For emergencies, please contact the Embassy’s emergency number, +972-54-4661188,” the embassy said.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the embassy urged Overseas Filipino Workers living near the Gaza Strip and south Israel to follow the safety guidelines issued by the Home Front Command.

“Mahalaga sa Embahada ang inyong kaligtasan at kapakanan. Mag-ingat po tayong lahat,” the embassy said.