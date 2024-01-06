Following Panay blackout, ERC ordered to complete NGCP rate reset review

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the Energy Regulatory Commission to immediately complete the rate reset review for system operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) following the Panay Island-wide blackout reported on January 2.

In a video message, the President said he also ordered the ERC to “ensure NGCP’s compliance with its statutory and regulatory obligations, and to defend in no uncertain terms against any attempt to defer, delay, or prevent the implementation of regulatory measures.”

According to the chief executive, while power has been restored, the situation has caused significant hardship to residents.

“Accountability lies with the NGCP. They are tasked with grid stability. Stability involves proactive responses to breakdowns and unexpected events, a duty that NGCP unfortunately has not fulfilled adequately,” President Marcos said.

He added NGCP’s failure to act during a crucial two-hour window was “a missed opportunity.”

“As the systems operator, NGCP must proactively engage with distribution utilities and cooperatives to manage loads and prevent such system collapses,” he said.

The President reiterated his call for the NGCP “to be transparent to its stakeholders, utilities and regulators, acknowledge its responsibility and be transparent in identifying weaknesses in transmission systems.”

In a statement following the recent blackout, the NGCP called for better energy resource planning in the area to “ensure sufficient generation per island with a well-balanced mix of fuels and technology.”

It said the unscheduled maintenance shutdowns of the largest power plants on the island were primarily to blame for the power interruption.

According to the government, this is the second time Panay Island experienced a prolonged power interruption in less than a year.