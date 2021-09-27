Following death of cadet, Eleazar orders PNPA management to review institutional policies, rules

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the Philippine National Police Academy management to review existing rules and regulations, and academic policies in the institution to further prevent any incidents that lead to deaths of cadets in the hands of other cadets.

Eleazar gave the directive to PNPA Major Gen. Rhoderick Armamento, and the chief of the Directorate for Human Resources and Doctrine Development, Police Brigadier Gen. Arthur Bisnar in a bid to “further strengthen the moral foundation of our cadets in the PNPA.”

Eleazar issued the instruction following the death of Cadet 3rd Class George Carl Magsayo after reportedly being punched several times in the stomach by Cadet Second Class Steve Ceasar Maingat,

“Gusto naming malaman kung saan pa kami nagkulang at gusto din naming maintindihan kung bakit sa kabila ng mahigpit na babala, ay nangyari ulit ito at naging dahilan pa nang pagkamatay ng isang kadete,” Eleazar said.

He assured the public, especially the parents of the police cadets, that the PNP will never promote a culture of hazing or any form of action that will inflict harm on the cadets inside the academy.

Magsayo was declared dead on arrival in a hospital on Sept. 23.

Maingat is under police custody.

The PNP has said charges will be filed against him.