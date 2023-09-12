Following deadly earthquake, President Bongbong Marcos says PHL in solidarity with Morocco

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos said the Philippines stands in solidarity with Morocco after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on September 8 killed thousands of people.

“We have faith in the strength and resilience of the Moroccan people to unite and rebuild in the face of such adversity,” he said.

He said the Philippines was ready to offer support to Morocco for its quick recovery.

Over 2,800 fatalities have so far been reported following the earthquake touted as the deadliest Morocco has had in the last six decades.

The Philippine Embassy earlier said that no Filipino was hurt nor killed in the tragedy.