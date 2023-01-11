Flight cancellations on Wednesday, Jan. 11

Written by Kaye Fe on

More in Featured News:

(Eagle News) — Several flights were cancelled on Wednesday, Jan. 11, due to bad weather.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the cancellation covers the following:

AirAsia

Join Eagle News on Telegram
  • Z2 651 Manila-Zamboanga – diverted to Davao
  • Z2 652 Zamboanga-Manila

Cebgo

  • DG 6839/6840 Manila-Del Carmin-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 852 Zamboanga-Manila
  • 5J 853/854 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
  • 5J 855/856 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
  • 5J 859/860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

PAL Express (2P)

  • 2P 2994 Zamboanga-Manila
  • 2P 2997/2998 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has raised a heavy rainfall warning over parts of Mindanao and Visayas.