Flight cancellations on Wednesday, Jan. 11

(Eagle News) — Several flights were cancelled on Wednesday, Jan. 11, due to bad weather.
According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the cancellation covers the following:
AirAsia
- Z2 651 Manila-Zamboanga – diverted to Davao
- Z2 652 Zamboanga-Manila
Cebgo
- DG 6839/6840 Manila-Del Carmin-Manila
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 852 Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 853/854 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 855/856 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 859/860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
PAL Express (2P)
- 2P 2994 Zamboanga-Manila
- 2P 2997/2998 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has raised a heavy rainfall warning over parts of Mindanao and Visayas.