Flight cancellations on Tuesday, Oct. 12

(Eagle News) — Several flights have been cancelled due to the bad weather.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the cancellation applies to the following flights scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6031/6032 Manila – San Jose (Mindoro) – Manila

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag- Manila

Signal No. 1 and 2 are hoisted over parts of Luzon as Tropical Storm “Maring” continues to move away from extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said “Maring” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility today.