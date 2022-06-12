Flight cancellations on Sunday, June 12

(Eagle News)–Several flights on Sunday, June 12, were cancelled due to the volcanic activity at Bulusan.
According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the following flights are covered by the suspension:
Cebu Pacific (5J)
5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
5J327/328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
CebGo (DG)
DG6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila
DG6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
PAL Express (2P)
2P 2923/2924 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
2P 2919/2920 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
Bulusan in Sorsogon remains under alert level 1.
This phreatic eruption took place one week after the June 5 phreatic eruption that prompted PHIVOLCS to raise the volcano’s alert level 1.