Flight cancellations on Sunday, June 12

(Eagle News)–Several flights on Sunday, June 12, were cancelled due to the volcanic activity at Bulusan.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the following flights are covered by the suspension:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J327/328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2923/2924 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

2P 2919/2920 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

Bulusan in Sorsogon remains under alert level 1.

This phreatic eruption took place one week after the June 5 phreatic eruption that prompted PHIVOLCS to raise the volcano’s alert level 1.