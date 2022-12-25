Flight cancellations on Sunday, December 25

(Eagle News)–Airport authorities announced that some flights on Sunday, Dec. 25, have been canceled due to bad weather.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the following are covered by the cancellation:

Cebgo (DG)

DG 6841/6842 Manila-Siargao-Manila

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6169 Manila-Masbate

DG 6181 Masbate-Manila

DG 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said the shear line is affecting Visayas.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.