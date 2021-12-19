Flight cancellations on Sunday, Dec. 19

(Eagle News) — Several flights scheduled on Sunday, Dec. 19, have been canceled due to the inclement weather.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the cancelation covers the following flights:

Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines

PR 1785/1786 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

PAL Express

2P 2781/2782 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Typhoon “Odette” has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility but will continue to bring rains in the country.

PAGASA said Bicol Region, Quezon, and Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, , and the rest of CALABARZON will have cloudy skies and rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Northern and Central Luzon.

Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.