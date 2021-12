Flight cancellations on Friday, Dec. 17

(Eagle News) — Several flights scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17, have been cancelled due to Typhoon “Odette.”

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the following flights have been cancelled:

Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines

PR 1141/1142 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

PR 1849/1850 Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR 1847/1848 Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR 1845/1846 Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR 1853/1854 Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR 2835 Manila-Cebu

PR 1836 Cebu-Manila

PR 2880 Cebu-Manila

PR 2129/2130 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

PR 2781/2782 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

PR 1785/1786 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

PR 2963/2964 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

PR 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

PR 2557/2558 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

PR 2037/2038 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

PR 2039/2040 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

PR 2041/2042 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

PR 2043/2044 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

PR 2045/2046 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

PR 2519/2520 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

Terminal 3

AirAsia Philippines

Z2 8219 / 8220 Manila-Caticlan -Manila

Z2 221 / 222 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

Z2 225/226 Manila – Caticlan-Manila

Z2 227/228 Manila -Caticlan-Manila

Z2 223/224 Manila -Caticlan-Manila

Air Swift

T6 126 / 127 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 142 / 143 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 157 El Nido-Manila

CebGo

DG 6247 / 6248 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

DG 6703 / DG 6704 Manila – Camiguin – Manila

Cebu Pacific

5J 909 / 910 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 897 / 898 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 895 / 896 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 891 / 892 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 899 / 900 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 901 / 902 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 907 / 908 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 903 / 904 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 893 / 894 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 905 / 906 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 551 / 5J 558 – Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 576 / 5J 575 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 553 / 5J 554 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 565 / 5J 566 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 561 / 5J 562 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 567 / 5J 568 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 619 / 5J 620 Manila – Bohol – Manila

5J 619 / 5J 620 Manila – Tagbilaran – Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said “Odette” was so far crossing Panay Gulf, moving westward at 35 km/h.

PAGASA said it is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 235 km/h.

Several areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are under tropical cyclone wind signals as a result.