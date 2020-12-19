Flight cancellations for Saturday, December 19

(Eagle News) — Several flights for Saturday, December 19, have been cancelled due to the inclement weather.
The Manila International Airport Authority said the following are cancelled:
PAL Express (2P)
2P 2889/2890 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila
2P 2923/2924 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
Signal No. 1 is raised over parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao due to Tropical Depression “Vicky.”
MIAA earlier advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.