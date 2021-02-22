Flight cancellations for Monday, Feb. 22

(Eagle News) — Several flights scheduled on Monday have been cancelled.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the following flights are cancelled due to bad weather:

Cebgo (DG)

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

PAL Express

2P 2130 Bacolod-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said 17 areas are under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Auring” heads towards Eastern Samar.

It may make landfall over the province in the next six to 12 hours as a tropical depression or a low pressure area.