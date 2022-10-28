Flight cancellations for Friday, October 28

(Eagle News) — Airport authorities on Friday, Oct. 28, announced the cancellation of several flights due to inclement weather.
According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the following flights are canceled:
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila
- 5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila
CebGo
- DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
- DG 6179/6180 Manila-Masbate-Manila
- DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila
- DG 6841/6842 Manila-Del Carmen-Manila
Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said 13 areas are under Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm “Paeng” accelerated towards Catanduanes.
“Paeng” was so far located 220 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, or 305 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar.
It is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 km per hour and a gustiness of up to 90 km/h.
It is moving westward at 25 km/h.