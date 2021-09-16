Five senior police officials promoted to key PNP posts

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has announced the promotion to key PNP posts of five senior police officials.

In a statement, the PNP said the promotions were triggered by the retirement this year of four members of the PNP Directorial Staff.

Below are the promoted senior police officials and their new posts:

Police Major General Rhodel O. Sermonia is now the PNP Director for Operations, replacing Police Mahor General Alfred S. Corpus, who retired from service

Police Major General Bartolome Bustamante is now the Director for Police Community Relations (DPCR), a position vacated by Sermonia

Bustamante will be replaced by Police Brigadier General Arthur V. Bisnar as the Director for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (TDHRDD).

Police Brigadier General Harold B. Tuzon is now the Director of the PNP Headquarters Support Service

Police Col. Joaquin R. Alva is now the Acting Secretary to the PNP Directorial Staff.

The promotions were made official in a joint turn-over of office ceremony held on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the PNP National Headquarters in Camp Crame.

“Inaasahan ko na itutuloy nyo ang mga magaganda at epektibong sistema at programa sa ilalim ng inyong pamunuan at sana’y mas lalo pa ninyong pagbutihin ang inyong gagawing proyekto at inisyatibo para sa kapakanan at seguridad ng ating kumunidad na siyang pangunahing layunin ng ating Intensified Cleanliness Policy”, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.