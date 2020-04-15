Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Las Piñas; total now at 83

(Eagle News)–The coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas have soared to 83.

This was after the Las Piñas government recorded five additional COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

According to the local government, of the 83, 12 were from Talon Dos and Pamplona Dos; seven from BF International Village-CAA; six from Manuyo Dos; five each from Pamplona Uno, Pilar and Pulanglupa Dos; four each from Pamplona Tres, Talon Kuatro, Talon Singko and Zapote; three each from Almanza Uno and Talon Uno; two each from Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Manuyo Uno, and Pulanglupa Uno; and one each from Almanza Dos, Barangay Elias Aldana, and Talon Tres.

Eleven patients have recovered while seven have died.

On Tuesday, the Las Piñas government reported 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Talon Dos still registering the most cases at 12.

It was followed by BF International Village-CAA at ten cases.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 5000 COVID-19 cases.