Five more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Five more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

With the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 7259.

Five additional confirmed cases pushed the total to 11229.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll remains at 817.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, with 7380 cases, 4542 recoveries, and 532 deaths.

The Americas had the least cases and recoveries, at 816 and 481, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region had the lowest number of deaths, with nine.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations whenever possible,” the DFA said.