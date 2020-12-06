Five more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Five more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the recovery total among Filipinos abroad rose to 7564.

An additional case from the Asia Pacific pushed the COVID-19 total among overseas Filipinos to 11,671.

The department said no additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll remains at 846.

It said the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7544, 4657, and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 767 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at nine.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries and fatalities saw a slight increase to 64.81% and 7.25%, respectively. Meanwhile, those under treatment decreased to 27.94%,” the DFA said.