Five more COVID-19 cases reported among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Five new COVID-19 cases were reported among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA said with the added cases from Africa, the total rose to 10438.

The department said the Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 cases with 7079, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1372, Europe with 1179, and the Americas with 808.

One additional death pushed the death toll to 791.

No additional recoveries were reported, which means the recovery tally remains at 6654.

The Middle East and Africa had the most recoveries, with 4248, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1050, Europe with 892, and the Americas with 464.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.