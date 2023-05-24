Five Filipinos among fatalities after fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean: PCG

(Eagle News) –Five Filipinos died after a Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean last week, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

According to the PCG, the five were among the 39 fatalities in the incident off Perth, Australia on May 16, based on a report by China’s Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng.

The remaining 34 fatalities consisted of 17 Chinese and 17 Indonesians.

“We are saddened by this development,” PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said.

He added the PCG has been coordinating with the Australian Maritime Rescue Center and the Chinese Embassy on the progress of the search and rescue (SAR) operations.

“We are coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs, to know how we can assist the affected families during this difficult time,” Balilo said.