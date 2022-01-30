First-time seafarers can now get seaman’s book for free: DOTr

(Eagle News) — First-time seafarers can now get their seaman’s book for free.

According to the Department of Transportation, this was after the Maritime Industry Authority, which is attached to the department, approved the proposal to remove the cost of obtaining the required book for the first time.

Each book costs P1,000 to P1800.

Meanwhile, seafarers who renew their seaman’s books will be given a 50% discount until December 2022, the DOTr said.

“Ito ay tulong at ambag ng DOTr at MARINA upang mapagaan ang buhay ng ating mga bayaning marino,” the department said.

The seaman’s book certifies that the holder is a seafarer.

Seafarers are among those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with lockdowns preventing many from getting back to work onboard vessels.

There have been reports of seafarers also contracting the virus while at sea.