First batch of Filipinos from Israel to arrive on Monday, Oct. 16

(Eagle News)–The first batch of Filipinos from Israel is set to arrive in the country on Monday, October 16.

The Presidential Communications Office said the first group repatriated amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict consists of eight individuals.

The government, through the Department of Migrant Workers, the PCO said, will cover all costs for Filipinos seeking repatriation from Israel.

So far, Alert Level 2 remains hoisted over Israel, which entails a voluntary repatriation.

Travel from the Philippines to Israel remains discouraged until the security situation in the country stabilizes.

According to the PCO, meanwhile, while Gaza remains under a strict blockade, the Department of Foreign Affairs is actively collaborating with diplomatic partners to facilitate the safe passage of Filipinos through Rafah Border Crossing.

Alert Level 3 has been raised over Gaza, which means no new hires will be deployed to the territory.

A total of 131 Filipinos are in the territory, some of them the spouses of Palestinians who have already settled in the territory with their children and grandchildren, the government said.

“The public is kindly requested to rely only on official statements and advisories released by Philippine Government Agencies and to refrain from spreading unverified information,” the PCO said.

Earlier, the government said ASEAN countries were also ready to assist in the repatriation of Filipinos amid the conflict as part of an international approach to conflict response.

Three Filipinos have so far been killed following the attack by militant Hamas against Israel, reportedly the deadliest in years.

Israel has launched retaliatory attacks.