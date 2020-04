(Eagle News)–A fire hit a residential area in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, displacing around 40 families.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire, which struck at 9:32 a.m. in Delpan, also caused P100,000 in damage to property.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The blaze, which reached the third alarm, was placed under control about an hour later.