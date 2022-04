(Eagle News) — A fire hit the Bureau of Immigration main office in Manila on Thursday, April 28.

According to the bureau, the fire broke out at 1:40 p.m.

The bureau said the blaze was caused by a faulty air conditioning unit on the second floor of the building.

The fire was declared out at 2:30 p.m.

No fatalities nor injured were reported.

The bureau said immigration services resumed after the fire was put out.