Filipinos in US told to exercise “utmost caution” amid rise in hate crimes vs Asians

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Embassy in Washington on Friday, Feb. 26, advised Filipinos to exercise “utmost caution” amid what it said was the rise in attacks on Asian Americans in various parts of the United States.

The embassy and the consulates general both expressed appreciation for the “swift action” taken by a number of local authorities to apprehend perpetrators of the attacks, but also called on federal, state, and other local authorities to “further ensure the protection of persons of Asian descent, including Filipinos.”

“Those who experience attacks are advised to immediately call 911 to report incidents,” the embassy said.

Racist comments against Asian Americans that were related to the pandemic have been reported on social media.

US media have also reported Asian American small businesses that survived have been subject to stigma, with some restaurants vandalized, robbed or subject to assault.