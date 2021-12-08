Filipinos in S. Africa urged to remain calm amid “challenging, uncertain times” due to COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Embassy in Pretoria urged Filipinos in South Africa to remain calm amid the “challenging and uncertain times” brought about by COVID-19, including the Omicron threat.

It urged them to “closely coordinate” with their agencies and employers on the rescheduling of their flights, following the travel ban imposed on travelers from South Africa by the Philippine government.

It also urged them to seek assistance from their sponsors on the extension of their visas in South Africa.

As for stranded Filipinos who have not yet informed the embassy of their situation, the embassy urged them to do so urgently and contact its mobile number at +27825569935 or email atn.pretoriape@gmail.com.

The embassy gave the assurance it was closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the South African region “as it evolves” and that it was ready to provide assistance and support to the stranded Filipinos in the region.

“The embassy will continue to issue follow-up advisories as appropriate,” it said.

Apart from South Africa, Botswana, and five other countries with local cases or with the likelihood of Omicron variant cases are included in the Philippines’ “red list.”